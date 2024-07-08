A shocking reason why the Warriors won't entertain Brandon Ingram trade
By Kyle Delaney
This offseason, the Golden State Warriors lost Klay Thompson. You would think Thompson's departure would cause panic, or at least some type of scramble from Golden State to find another equally valuable co-star. However, so far the Dubs have only added De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, and Kyle Anderson in return. All solid pieces, but none are genuine second options like Klay was, or used to be.
Some suggest the Warriors should swoop in and work on a deal for the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, as he's set to play on a $36 million expiring contract next season. Now, on paper that sounds great. But in reality, that is unlikely to happen, and the reason can be traced back to last summer.
Brandon Ingram played for Steve Kerr during the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and the two did not click. Ingram struggled and was openly frustrated. "This is totally different than what I am used to,” Ingram told The Athletic's Joe Vardon, "The team is winning right now, so I can’t be selfish thinking about myself. But it’s a little frustrating right now for me, and I’m just trying to figure out ways I can be effective." It also didn't help that Ingram was asked to take a back seat to younger guys like Josh Hart and Austin Reaves.
USA coach Steve Kerr told Vardon, "He [Ingram] hasn’t had a lot of opportunities, but I think that’ll change." That change never came. During the FIBA Men's World Cup, Ingram averaged 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He only started in two out of the six games. 6-foot-8 Brandon Ingram has probably never played less than 20 minutes per game in his entire basketball career. Needless to say, the reduced role didn't sit right with Ingram.
Kerr hinted that Ingram's defensive limitations were the cause of his struggles."In FIBA, the defense is rewarded, and in the NBA, the offense is rewarded. FIBA is much more physical." Kerr said. If the Warriors weren't into Zach LaVine, an extremely gifted offensive player, but not a great defender, who struggles to stay healthy, then Ingram is in the same boat.