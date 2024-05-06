Shohei Ohtani isn’t pitching and is already better than what Dodgers paid for

Ohtani already has 2 unanimous MVPs and is off to his BEST start thru 35 games as a hitter:



XBH: 25, most

Hits: 52, most

BA: .364, best

Runs: 30, most

Total bases: 98, most

OBP: .426, best

SLG: .685, best

OPS: 1.111, best