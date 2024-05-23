Shohei Ohtani buys a really expensive home that comes with a surprising catch
The first thought that came with Shohei Ohtani making his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers had nothing to do with the superteam he was joining. It had everything to do with the kind of contract he was going to get.
Ohtani is a player unlike any we have ever seen before. Not only is he an absurd two-way player, but he's one of, if not the biggest draw in sports right now.
The 29-year-old wound up signing a ten-year deal worth $700 million with all but $20 million of it deferred to the 2030s. It's a contract unlike any we have ever seen. He might have most of his money coming in the future, but that doesn't mean Ohtani has nothing to enjoy right now. He just purchased a very expensive home that actually has a nice catch.
Shohei Ohtani's new expensive home comes with a nice catch
Ohtani purchased a home worth $7.85 million in La Cañada Flintridge, a city in Los Angeles County.
The 7,237-square foot house was built in 2013 and indeed features no shortage of amenities, including a home theater, pool, sauna and outdoor basketball court. The latter feature is likely a plus for Ohtani, whose wife, Mamiko Tanaka, is a former professional basketball player.
The new home should be a fun environment for Ohtani, his wife, and his dog to enjoy, and there's a really nice catch too. It's only 20 minutes away from Dodger Stadium!
Anyone who has been to Los Angeles knows how insane the traffic is. Once you get on the highway it feels as if it's impossible to move. Just watch a Dodgers game. You'll see fans trickling in during the third or fourth inning often, and that has everything to do with the traffic around the stadium.
The commute is the best part of the purchase. Ohtani avoiding sitting in his car for what feels like hours is a big win for him and had to have played a major role in him deciding on that house.