Shohei Ohtani didn’t escape the Tungsten Arm O’Doyle special with Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani had a great night for the Los Angeles Dodgers and even made history. But, the Dodgers blew a lead to the San Diego Padres and lost in extra innings.
By Scott Rogust
This past winter, Shohei Ohtani signed a record-breaking deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers worth $700 million over 10 years. Joining a team with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freemann would be a breath of fresh air for Ohtani, considering he would have a team with plenty of firepower in the batting order. That is a far cry from his time with the Angels, in which he would perform superhuman feats and sometimes make history, only to see the team lose by multiple runs.
That spawned the "Tungsten Arm O'Doyle" memes. "Tungsten Arm O'Doyle" is a fictional player created by a Twitter user mocking how Ohtani would make history in games, but the Angels would still lose by an absurd number of runs. As it turns out, he can't escape it. Yes, even on the Dodgers.
On Friday, the Dodgers held a 7-3 lead over the San Diego Padres, in which Ohanti contributed by hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. This was Ohtani's 175th career home run, which tied Hideki Matsui for the most home runs hit by a Japanese-born player.
Overall, Ohtani went 3-for-5 at the plate, knocking in a run and scoring on his own. Betts hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. Yet, the Dodgers lost 8-7 in the 11th inning after Jackson Merrill scored Jose Azocar on an RBI single.
Dodgers blow 7-3 lead to Padres, despite Shohei Ohtani heroics
Things went downhill for the Dodgers since the top of the sixth inning, where Jake Cronenworth decreased the Padres' deficit to 7-4 on a solo home run. But in the seventh inning, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called upon Ryan Brasier to replace Daniel Hudson. Brasier walked Merrill and surrendered a single to Tyler Wade. Xander Bogaerts grounded out but allowed Merrill to score from third to cut the deficit to 7-5. The very next batter was Fernando Tatis Jr., who tied the game up with a two-run blast to center field.
The Dodgers would only have one runner in scoring position (not counting the ghost runners in the 10th and 11th innings). This wasted a solid outing from free agent signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who struck out six batters and allowed three earned runs on four hits in 5.0 innings of work.
At least, maybe, this type of loss won't happen as frequently as it would have been if Ohtani had stayed with the Angels?
The Dodgers will look to avenge this loss on Saturday, with first pitch taking place at 9:10 p.m. ET.