Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers integrity in question after battle over first home run ball
The Dodgers pressured fans into giving up Shohei Ohtani's first home run ball. Ohtani himself never met the fans, despite suggesting otherwise.
By Mark Powell
Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run of the season, and subsequently his first as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Wednesday. For Ohtani, he hopes it will be the first of many.
In what should have been a memorable moment for those in attendance and the player himself, the Dodgers turned it into a nightmare for Ambar Roman, a longtime Dodgers supporter who actually caught Ohtani's home run ball.
It should come as no surprise that there was plenty of haggling for Ohtani's ball behind the scenes, as is usually the case for historic memorabilia. Roman came away with two Ohtani autographed hats and more. Unfortunately, it wasn't so simple, as the Dodgers security made Roman feel threatened, separated her from her partner and even told her they wouldn't authenticate the ball if she left the stadium without handing it over to Ohtani, per The Athletic ($).
“We’re not trying to extort anyone. It’s not that we’re money hungry,” Roman's husband, Alexis Valenzuela, said. “It’s just that it’s a special moment, it’s a special ball. I just think it’s fair for it to be equally rewarded.”
“I was just disappointed that a team that I hold so dear pulled a quote-unquote quick one on us,” he continued.
Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani made fan experience a nightmare
The pair were pressured into a quick deal for a ball that could have a value exceeding $100,000 when all is said and done. Ohtani himself claimed he met the fans through his new interpreter Will Ireton. This can be custom in such situations, as it brings a human element to an otherwise intense transaction.
“I was able to talk to the fan, and was able to get it back,” Ohtani said through Ireton. “Obviously it’s a very special ball, a lot of feelings toward it, I’m very grateful that it’s back.”
This, per Sam Blum of The Athletic, is not true. Ohtani never met with Roman or Valenzuela. Normally, such a white lie wouldn't be deemed a big deal, but these are not normal days for Ohtani and the Dodgers.
Shohei's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, allegedly stole over $4.5 million from Ohtani to pay off gambling debts. Ohtani's story has changed several times over, and MLB opened an investigation into the subject. We still have more lingering questions than answers.
The Dodgers can't afford any more bad PR right now, especially around a player we should be celebrating. Hopefully, the organization can rectify this situation hand-in-hand with the face of the franchise.