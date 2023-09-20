Shohei Ohtani injury timeline, explained: Why didn't Shohei Ohtani get Tommy John surgery?
Looming free agent Shohei Ohtani did not get Tommy John surgery, which is expected to decrease his injury timeline by quite a bit.
By Mark Powell
Shohei Ohtani will go under the knife prior to free-agency season, but it does not appear he will receive Tommy John surgery, which was initially expected by fans and pundits alike. Ohtani will not pitch next season, this much is certain. That may very well impact his overall value as well.
Ohtani released a statement on his personal Instagram account revealing his decision to get surgery.
The surgery was conducted by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who is also the lead physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani apparently did not need Tommy John, which is the common plan for those who have significant UCL damage in the elbow. Rather, Ohtani and his team opted to “reinforce the healthy ligament in place,” per doctors.
“The ultimate plan after deliberation with Shohei, was to repair the issue at hand and to reinforce the healthy ligament in place while adding viable tissue for the longevity of the elbow,” ElAttrache said in a statement released by the Angels. “I expect full recovery and he’ll be ready to hit without any restrictions come opening day of 2024 and do both (hit and pitch) come 2025.”
Why didn't Shohei Ohtani get Tommy John surgery?
Ohtani reportedly did not suffer a complete tear of his UCL, but rather a partial one. So, rather than get Tommy John, Ohtani instead added "viable tissue" which should help repair the partial tear Ohtani has suffered. Per the statement, Ohtani will be ready by Opening Day 2024, though he will not pitch for a full season.
What is Shohei Ohtani's injury timeline?
According to sports injury expert Will Carroll, “this puts Ohtani on the Trevor Story timeline, though it would be slightly faster, [as] Ohtani is likely to stay at DH wherever he plays next year. The statement indicates Ohtani won’t pitch next season, a bit of a disappointment given the early indications and successes of x this type of elbow surgery.”
Ohtani should be out for about six months, rather than the year-long recovery it would normally take for Tommy John surgery. This undoubtedly is great news for baseball fans.