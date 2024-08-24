Shohei Ohtani makes Dodgers, MLB history in epic walk-off fashion
New York Yankees slugger, Aaron Judge, has dominated the headlines this season. The behemoth slugging outfielder is on pace to tie his own American League home run record of 62 big flies this season. With the way he's swinging it right now, he could clear that mark.
But there's another superstar slugger that is dominating opposing pitching, this time in the National League: Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The question has been asked for the last six or seven years as to how Ohtani would perform if he were just a pitcher or just a hitter. Would he be better if he specialized in just one aspect of the game? While recovering from Tommy John surgery, we've gotten a glimpse into what Ohtani would look like if he solely focused on hitting. And the superstar hasn't disappointed.
Shohei Ohtani joins the 40/40 club with a walk off grand slam
Ohtani hits home runs, I think we all understand that. He's slugged 40 home runs in a year multiple times over his career. But we're seeing Ohtani steal bases, and steal them efficiently, in a way that nobody ever expected.
Early in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Ohtani swiped his 40th base of the year, putting him at 39 home runs and 40 stolen bases on the year.
Later in the same game, with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Ohtani would come to the plate with the game tied at three. Rays reliever Colin Poche would flip in an 84 mph slider and the rest is history.
Take a look:
With this grand slam, the Dodgers won the game, obviously. Ohtani became just the sixth member of the 40/40 club in the history of the MLB. He did so in less games than anybody else, which makes him a realistic threat to become the first member of the 50 home run, 50 stolen base club in baseball history.
Ohtani, in his first season in Dodger Blue, became the first 40/40 member in the franchise's history. This is why the Dodgers gave Ohtani the massive contract this past winter.
He didn't get to 40 stolen bases by a fluke either. He did so with a success rate over 40 percent. It's more efficient than he's been in his career.
And mind you, he's doing this while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which is a detail-oriented recovery plan. What can't this star do?