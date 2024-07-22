Shohei Ohtani is making stupid money this season despite his deferred contract
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Dodgers caught the biggest fish in the sea this past offseason when they signed Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract.
However, the deal is structured so that $68 million of his annual payments are deferred, meaning the two-time American League MVP is making only $2 million per year until the rest of the salary is paid following the expiration of the deal.
Still, even with the deferrals, Ohtani is making tons of money this season. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic ($), the two-time American League MVP is making close to $100 million in endorsements and has a chance to exceed that figure.
This is all happening after Ohtani found himself in a tight spot earlier in the season. His translator, Ippei Mizuhara had stolen almost $17 million from him to cover gambling debts. After Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers, Ohtani was projected to earn $65 million in endorsements.
However, he's making even more than what was expected. Sportico had estimated he would earn roughly $40 million in endorsements in 2023, but he ultimately earned $60 million according to Forbes.
So, even with all the deferrals, Ohtani is making an insane amount of money this season. And interestingly enough, Bryce Harper had the second-most earnings in endorsements, but his total amounted to just $7 million. Only LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Lionel Messi have made more than Ohtani in endorsements.
The deferred payments officially start in 2034, when the contract will have expired. But he's still making a lot of money and could very well reach a nine-figure payday before the contract expires.
Ohtani is recovering from his second Tommy John surgery and cannot pitch in 2024, but he is still putting together an impressive season and could very well win his third MVP. The 30-year-old is hitting .315 with 30 home runs, 70 RBI, and a 1.039 OPS in 381 at-bats this season. He earned MVP honors in the American League with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 and again in 2023.