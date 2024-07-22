Shohei Ohtani's missile home run is free marketing for 1 company in particular
By Kinnu Singh
The Los Angeles Dodgers expected big things out of Shohei Ohtani when they rewarded him with the richest contract in sports history in December. It's safe to say that the global superstar hasn't disappointed in his first season in Dodger blue.
Ohtani came out of the All-Star break swinging, and he registered his 30th home run during Sunday's matchup against the Boston Red Sox.
The superstar slugger blasted a cutter from Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford to extend the Dodgers lead to 6-2 during the fifth inning. The homer clocked in at 116.7 mph and traveled 473 feet over the bleachers at Dodger Stadium.
Shohei Ohtani's homer provides free promotion for Japanese company
Ohtani almost knocked the ball out of the stadium. According to fans in the area, the ball sailed between the pavilion roof and an advertisement sign in right-center field. It cleared the concourse and landed on the walkway in the ballpark plaza.
Coincidentally, the advertisement sign the ball traveled over was for Daiso, a Japanese retail franchise that sells a "vast array of unique and affordable products across various categories."
Ohtani's 30 home runs lead the National League and trail Aaron Judge by just five for most in the majors. He almost became the second Dodgers player and sixth overall player to clear the pavilion roof and hit a ball completely out of Dodger Stadium since it first opened in 1962. Dodgers slugger Mike Piazza first accomplished the feat on September 21, 1997, against the Colorado Rockies. San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatís Jr. last joined the list in 2021.
When asked if he hit all of the ball, Ohtani said, "Yes, and at a good angle."
It was the third-longest homer in the majors this season, trailing Ohtani's 476-foot drive at Coors Field in Colorado on June 18 and San Francisco Giants outfielder Jorge Soler's 478-foot shot on Sunday at the same Denver stadium.
Ohtani's home run came after Austin Barnes' solo shot. It was the seventh time the Dodgers have hit back-to-back home runs this season, and four of them have involved Ohtani.
“Gosh, he just never ceases to amaze,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “You look at how far that ball went and how hot it came off the bat, it’s just hard to fathom somebody hitting a baseball like that. He just does things it seems like every night that people just can’t do.”