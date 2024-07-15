Shohei Ohtani's NL lineup cameo makes Home Run Derby absence even worse
The National League lineup was revealed on Monday, and all things considered, it's pretty loaded. It would've been nice to have Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuña Jr. in the mix, but injuries suck. For what the National League has to offer, fans mostly got it right.
Of course, the main attraction in the lineup is Shohei Ohtani, who is slated to bat second in Tuesday's game. Ohtani is more than deserving of being an All-Star as he has had an unbelievable first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In fact, an argument can be made that Ohtani was deserving of more than just the All-Star Game nod.
The Home Run Derby is taking place on Monday, just one day before the All-Star Game. Ohtani, the home run leader in the National League, is not among the eight participants. That can be perceived as a problem.
Shohei Ohtani playing in the All-Star Game makes skipping the Home Run Derby even worse
Unlike the Slam Dunk Competition during the NBA's All-Star Weekend, the Home Run Derby often has some of the game's best power hitters competing. There are some refusals here and there, but stars participate. This season, however, it feels lighter on that end.
There's some star power with guys like Pete Alonso, Gunnar Henderson, and Bobby Witt Jr. headlining the festivities, but some of baseball's best declined invitations. Aaron Judge is out. Juan Soto said no. Even Elly De La Cruz, a player who has not participated before, declined his invitation. Ohtani's absence is the most glaring of them all, obviously, considering he is currently the face of the league.
To his credit, Ohtani did participate in the Home Run Derby, but that was back in 2021. That's the only time he's participated. More stars are backing out now than ever. MLB desperately needs its stars like Ohtani to participate to keep the Home Run Derby interesting. It's fun to see anyone hit bombs, but how many people will turn on their televisions to see Teoscar Hernandez swing for the fences who aren't Dodgers fans? Not many.
Ohtani has somewhat of an excuse for rejecting his invite this season as he's recovering from Tommy John Surgery, but if he wanted to use the time to rest, why bother playing in the All-Star Game? Sure, the Home Run Derby requires more effort, but Ohtani has swung the bat all season long with no issues.
Hopefully next season when Ohtani is fully healthy he'll participate in the Home Run Derby, and other stars will follow. One year of an underwhelming group is fine, but a trend of this would be bad for the event's future.