Why wouldn't Shohei Ohtani sign in New York City? Here's 3 reasons he can't say no
By James Nolan
2. Ohtani would become a megastar in New York City
We always wonder what it would be like for someone like LeBron James or Tom Brady to play in New York City, but it never happened. We've seen players become elevated from stars to superstars that came to New York, such as Carmelo Anthony and Alex Rodriguez.
Baseball isn't as popular as other sports, but almost every pro sports fan knows who Ohtani is. There is no denying that the two-time MVP is already a superstar, but he could become an even bigger figure playing in the New York market.
Ohtani is arguably the face of MLB. He's the league's best and most popular player. In 2023, it was no surprise to see the 29-year-old lead the league in jersey sales. The Yankees already have a top jersey seller in Judge, as he was third in sales in the 2023 season.
If Ohtani were to join Judge in the Bronx Bombers lineup, it would bring a sellout crowd to Yankee Stadium nearly every night. The same could be said for the Mets, as Francisco Lindor was in the top 20 for jersey sales this past season.
Is Ohtani already a superstar? Yes, without a doubt. If he wants to be bigger than baseball though, similar to the way LeBron is bigger than basketball, playing in New York City could be the way to do it.