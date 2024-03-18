Will Shohei Ohtani pitch in 2024? Dodgers team doctor won't rule it out
The Los Angeles Dodgers could get Shohei Ohtani back on the mound sooner than expected.
Roughly six months ago, Shohei Ohtani underwent the second right elbow surgery of his career. After much speculation, it was revealed that Ohtani avoided a second Tommy John surgery, leading to renewed hope in the Los Angeles Dodgers fanbase. Could Ohtani actually pitch in 2024?
Well, adding fuel to the fire is renowned L.A.-based elbow specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who recently consulted with injured New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. ElAttrache said Ohtani could face hitters by September.
LA manager Dave Roberts said there is "no timeline," but he also didn't shut down the possibility of Ohtani manning the bump for L.A. before season's end.
"I know that once we get back to the States, he’s going to start his throwing program, which he hasn’t started yet... I think with Shohei, anything is possible. But I haven’t heard that one. If that’s what Dr. ElAttrache said, he’s the expert."
Dodgers could get Shohei Ohtani back on the mound in 2024
The door is clearly wide open for Ohtani to return this season. That said, it's important to be mindful of ElAttrache's very vague timeline. The playoffs start in October; Ohtani is expected to face hitters, if all goes swimmingly, by September. That gives him very little time to ramp up before the postseason.
One has to believe the Dodgers will tread carefully with their historic 10-year investment. If there is any lingering doubt, LA is not going to put him on the mound. A more realistic expectation might be that Ohtani pitches a few relief stretches late in the season and in the playoffs. Starting him on the mound in the playoffs, on such a short turnaround, probably isn't the wisest decision.
But, as Roberts said, anything is possible with Shohei. He is a completely singular athlete, the MLB's only two-way star and a damn solid pitcher. So, if he can get ahead of schedule in rehab and prove his health to team doctors, there's definitely a chance that we see Ohtani pushing the upper 90s and burying hitters with his robust array of off-speed pitches by the fall.
Los Angeles' investment in Ohtani was about more than the player. He is a cash cow for ownership due to merchandise sales and international fame. But, on the field, Ohtani's $70 million valuation is heavily dependent on him returning to the mound and pitching at a high level — at least for a solid chunk of his contract. The Dodgers won't rush it, but the sooner Ohtani is back full stop, the sooner Los Angeles looks unbeatable from just about every angle.