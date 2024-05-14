Shohei Ohtani proves recent bombshell report about his future dead wrong
By Kinnu Singh
In December, two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani decided to don the iconic blue and white of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers, who have 11 consecutive playoff appearances, shifted the landscape of Major League Baseball with a $1.2 billion spending spree this offseason. Ohtani headlined the Dodgers' additions with a 10-year, $700 million contract, setting the stage for one of the most thrilling chapters in the Dodgers' storied history.
The global superstar has set himself apart from other players and redefined greatness with his ability to excel as a pitcher or a hitter. Ohtani has been dominate whether he's unleashing fastballs that blur past batters from the mound or sending balls soaring out of Dodgers Stadium from the plate.
Although a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) has prevented him from pitching in 2024, Ohtani is expected to making his pitching debut with the Dodgers during the 2025 MLB season.
However, recent reports indicated that Ohtani may be open to giving up pitching entirely, even though he has been on a throwing program over the past month.
Shohei Ohtani seems be focused on pitching again despite reports
Ohtani was seen playing catch in the bullpen while warming up for a game against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. Though a simple throwing session doesn't mean much, it could suggest that Ohtani continues to plan on working his way back to the mound as soon as possible.
According to the report by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Ohtani would be "amenable" to give up pitching because he doesn't have the same passion for pitching as he does for hitting. He simply does both because he can, Nightengale reported.
Ohtani's value as a two-way threat is unmatched in Major League Baseball, and it's part of the reason why he received the largest contract in professional sports history. Despite missing the final month of the 2023 season with elbow and oblique injuries, Ohtani held opponents to a .184 batting average in 132 innings from the mound. He hit 44 home runs with a .412 on-base percentage and a .654 slugging percentage.
Still, it's understandable if Ohtani would prefer to focus on hitting home runs instead of preventing them, especially considering how many pitchers have seen their seasons and careers derailed by elbow injuries.
It would be wise for the club to at least experiment with Ohtani as a pitcher next offseason before making any final decision. There's no reason to give up on the idea before he has even thrown a single pitch as a Dodger.