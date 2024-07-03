Shohei Ohtani reveals his painful, yet correct decision about the MLB Home Run Derby
The current home run leader in the National League is Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani -- big surprise. In pursuit for yet another MVP Award this season, Ohtani continues to crush the ball at a rapid rate this year. His 27 home runs leads the NL, as well as his .320 average, .646 slugging percentage, and 1.048 OPS.
Of course, we all know Ohtani underwent surgery on his right elbow towards the end of the 2023 season, and has been solely a designated hitter this season for the Dodgers. The decision for Ohtani not to pitch this season is one the team hopes will pay off so he can pitch next year. With the All-Star festivities quickly approaching, a few days ago the first participant was announced for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.
What we now know is that Ohtani won't be participating. It's unfortunate that one of the best power hitters in the game won't be in it. When players who would be clear cut favorites to win a competition aren't announced as a competitor it instantly raises questions to fans. Luckily, Fabian Ardaya from The Athletic got an answer for all of us.
Shohei Ohtani says he'll likely skip out on MLB Home Run Derby
When we have these All-Star competitions and showcases, you always want the best of the best out there. Especially, as the game of baseball continues to grow with today's audience, you want as many eyeballs on the television as possible. Ohtani is the biggest reason the viewers' numbers are trending up, and that is what makes his decision to not participate in the Home Run Derby such a painful one.
For the long term, it makes total sense for him not to participate. Ultimately, the goal was to have him back on the mound for the Dodgers to begin the 2025 season, and it would be a travesty if he had any setback in his rehab, or sustain another injury stemming from his participation in the Home Run Derby. Of course he could very easily get injured in a regular season game at-bat at any moment, but if that were to happen, rather it be then and not a Home Run Derby.
At the end of the day, the decision for Ohtani not to partake in the Home Run Derby is a painful one, yet it is the correct decision. We'll see who does join Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson in Arlington, Texas for the Derby on July 15.