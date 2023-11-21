5 Shohei Ohtani free-agent frontrunners that meet all of his wishlist items
Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Red Sox can't be ruled out just yet
It's not been the past two seasons that Boston Red Sox fans have come to expect from the proud franchise since the turn of the new millennium. After missing the playoffs the past two years (and frankly not being all that close), the organization elected to make a big change, replacing Chaim Bloom as Chief Baseball Officer in the front office with Craig Breslow.
All indications are that Breslow is primed and empowered to be aggressive in his first offseason as the top decision-maker in Boston. And there would be no more obvious way to indicate that or show the results than for Shohei Ohtani to end up wearing a Red Sox jersey come Opening Day of the 2024 season.
This isn't pie-in-the-sky hope either. MLB insider Jon Heyman reported in early October that the Red Sox are "a real threat" to sign Ohtani this offseason. While some have speculated that the presence of Mastaka Yoshida could hinder Boston in their pursuit, the club's connection the New Balance, who have an endorsement deal with Ohtani, the two-way star's affinity for Fenway Park, the market of Boston, and the upside of the Red Sox if the right resources are put forth all make the club a favorable destination.
Because of the recent lack of success, much like the Giants, my one concern would be that the Red Sox don't offer the obvious contention as a team right now that Ohtani is looking for. They also, however, aren't that far away, especially if they upgrade pitching, as is the noted plan for this offseason. As such, they should very much be considered in the running.