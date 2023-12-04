Shohei Ohtani rumors: Surprise team still in, Jays want more, historic contract
- Shohei Ohtani's contract could reach a truly historic number
- Blue Jays are targeting Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto. Why?
- Braves still in communication with Ohtani's representation
Shohei Ohtani rumors: Next contract could exceed $600 million
Shohei Ohtani is going to sign the biggest contract in MLB history. That much is certain. As the MLB Winter Meetings start up, the bidding for Ohtani is intensifying. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the fight to land Ohtani could lead to the Japanese superstar's next contract not only beating Aaron Judge's $360 million record, but smashing it.
There is speculation that Ohtani could become the first MLB player to receive $600 million in a single contract, exceeding Judge's record contract by 67 percent. If Ohtani doesn't reach the $600 million benchmark, he will at least come close. The 29-year-old has received "multiple bids" north of $500 million already, per Heyman.
So, we can officially put the silly idea of Ohtani signing a short-term contract to bed. Ohtani won't be able to pitch next season after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery, but he should provide MVP-level support with his bat alone. The Angels' two-way star slashed .304/.412/.654 last season, bombing 44 home runs and 95 RBIs en route to the unanimous American League MVP award.
He is the consensus best player in baseball and he is quickly gaining steam in the G.O.A.T. conversation. The next step is to win postseason baseball games. One has to imagine the ability to compete will inform where Ohtani ends up next.