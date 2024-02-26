Shohei Ohtani's expected debut date with Dodgers in Spring Training revealed
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is preparing for his spring debut with his new club.
By Jake Kleiner
The Shohei Ohtani free agency bid was one of the most hectic and chaotic ones in recent memory, ultimately ending with him signing a record-breaking $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers that is heavily cash-deferred. And now, his debut in the dark blue is looming right around the corner.
Ohtani -- whose name you’ve surely heard once or twice by now -- underwent a procedure to repair his right elbow at the end of last season and, therefore, won't be able to pitch again until the 2025 season, according to his doctor. Needless to say, Ohtani is still one of the best players in the game due to his hitting alone. Last season, he slashed .304/.412/.654, hit 44 home runs and was responsible for 95 RBIs.
Fans have been anxiously awaiting Ohtani's debut for the Dodgers as all of the team's spring training ticket packages are sold out, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Ohtani jerseys are also not expected to be widely available until at least June, according to the report.
When will Ohtani make his debut?
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Ohtani will make his spring training debut this Tuesday as the designated hitter against the Chicago White Sox, in a game that starts at 12:05 p.m. PT.
Ohtani has been given the freedom to essentially create his own rehab schedule according to Jack Harris's reporting at the LA Times, doing whatever he feels necessary to prepare for the upcoming season (without harming his elbow, of course). He has been seen taking live batting practice throughout the weekend and figures to be ready for at least an at-bat or two come Tuesday.
Ohtani has set a goal for himself of taking around 50 at-bats this spring in order to prepare him for the regular season. All signs show that Ohtani is healthy and ready to remain as one of the game's best hitters.