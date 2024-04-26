Shohei Ohtani's scandal helped him realize he was meant to be a Dodger
Shohei Ohtani has been through a lot over the last couple months, but it has made his realize he made the right choice in free agency.
Shohei Ohtani has been to hell and back since signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Two weeks ago, the 29-year-old's former translator, Ippei Mizuhara, turned himself into federal authorities in connection to a major gambling scandal. He stands accused of stealing $16 million from Ohtani's back account and making wire transfers to an illegal bookmaker.
The notoriously private and soft-spoken Ohtani was thrust suddenly into the spotlight, with endless speculation about his potential involvement in Mizuhara's scheme. Ohtani was eventually cleared by authorities, however, and now his season is in full swing.
The scandal has not impacted Ohtani at the plate. Operating exclusively as the Dodgers' DH as he recovers from elbow surgery, Ohtani is slashing .371/.433/.695 with six home runs, 22 runs, and 16 RBI in 105 AB. He has been one of the best hitters in the National League, making a strong early push to defend his second MVP title despite not appearing on the mound for Los Angeles.
While it has been a trying few months for Ohtani personally, it has only increased his appreciation for the Dodgers franchise. As he told Andy McCullough of The Athletic ($) through his new translator, Los Angeles has been there for Ohtani every step of the way.
"The investigation is currently still going on, so I can’t really say much about that. But it made me really realize how supportive the teammates, the organization, the staff have been towards me. It’s just allowed me to really reflect on how grateful I am to be surrounded by them."
Shohei Ohtani expresses gratitude to Dodgers amid gambling scandal
Ohtani inked a historic 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers this offseason. He spent the previous six years with the Los Angeles Angels, never appearing in the postseason but achieving incredible individual milestones. Now posted up across town, Ohtani is expected to compete for the World Series on the MLB's most expensive roster.
It has been a particularly tricky scandal to navigate for all involved. The Dodgers, to their credit, have stood firm behind Ohtani the whole time and have been proven correct. Mizuhara was a close friend and confidant for Ohtani. This has been an earth-shattering revelation for him personally. He deserves his flowers for weathering this storm and not letting it impact his output on the field.
The Dodgers are 16-11 with a two-game cushion over the San Diego Padres for first place in the NL West. Ohtani, who is deferring $68 million of his $70 million annual contract, has done everything fans could have expected, and then some.
Lots of MLB fans were dreading the Ohtani-Dodgers experience — and still are. Even so, it's hard to deny how well the league's top star fits the organization. It has been a seamless transition, despite the media fanfare and off-field noise.