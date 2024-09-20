One Shohei Ohtani scouting report looks even dumber after first-ever 50-50 season
Every time Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani steps onto a field, it feels like history is going to be made. Thursday night against the Miami Marlins, Ohtani record 6 hits in 6 at-bats, with three home runs and 10 RBI. As unreal as that stat line is, it's even more impressive how Ohtani has played this entire season.
Earlier this season, Ohtani became the fastest player to get 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season. On Thursday night, Ohtani made history as the first-ever 50/50 club member (50 home runs and 50 stolen bases).
Hindsight is 50/50 on Shohei Ohtani
As Ohtani continues to place his name in the Major League Baseball history books, he is putting together one of the best seasons that has ever been seen. Last year, we seen Atlanta Braves right-fielder Robert Acuña Jr. join the 40/40 club, and almost a year later we witness Ohtani create his own history book as the first-ever 50/50 club member.
Back in March 2018, Yahoo Sports MLB Columnist Jeff Passan (now with ESPN) released a scouting report on Ohtani from Spring Training that hasn't aged very well.
"They believe major league pitchers are going to punish him with inside fastballs, that his swing contains flaws in balance and mechanics, and that he needs at least 500 plate appearances of seasoning in the minor leagues to give him a chance at becoming a productive major league hitter."- Jeff Passan's scouting report
As bad as that sounds, the scouting report went on to say, “He’s basically like a high school hitter because he’s never seen a good curveball. “He’s seen fastballs and changeups. And you’re asking a high school hitter to jump to the major leagues?”
This season, Ohtani is hitting .294 with 51 homeruns, 120 RBI, 176 hits, and 50 stolen bases. Since his rookie season in 2018, Ohtani has 222 homeruns, 857 hits, and 137 stolen bases. Not bad for a player that is "basically like a high school hitter." He is the odds on favorite to win the National League Most Valuable Player Award, which would be his third MVP award.