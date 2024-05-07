Shohei Ohtani is trending towards triple-crown territory already

Shohei Ohtani has his full focus on hitting right now, and he's a strong candidate to win a triple crown:

.370 batting average (1st in MLB)

11 homers (1st)

27 RBI (T-6th; Ozuna leads with 33)

His slash line vs. RHP this year: .400/.475/1.310

Leading off innings: .579/.619/1.263