Shohei Ohtani is trending towards triple-crown territory already
In the history of Major League Baseball, 10 different players have led their respective League in batting average, home runs and RBIs, securing the "triple crown." It's truly been one of the rarest single season achievements in the history of the game.
For a while, the question was posed on what it would look like if two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani was to specialize, choosing either hitting or pitching. Unfortunately, Ohtani would endure Tommy John surgery last season, which gives the baseball world the chance to see the results of his sole focus being on offense.
And the results have been far better than anyone would have guessed in Ohtani's first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani eyes triple crown with an incredible start to 2024
Ohtani currently leads baseball in home runs, 11, and batting average, .370. He's tied for sixth in baseball with 27 RBIs (3rd in the NL). His numbers are truly awe-inspiring at this point in the season.
He's no stranger to the triple crown though, albeit never winning it. In years past, Ohtani has looked to be one of the more likely candidates to win the award, though he was often a bit let down by his teammates with the Angels, giving him less RBI opportunities than he's receiving with the Dodgers.
The Japanese superstar has gotten off to a scorching start to May, recording hits in each of the first four games. He's 10 for 15 with four home runs and eight RBIs to begin the month. With this ability to get, and stay hot, the triple crown isn't out of the picture.
If Ohtani can keep rolling towards this accomplishment, he would be the first player since Miguel Cabrera led the American League in batting average, home runs and RBIs in 2012. Obviously, it's way too early to set expectations or sights on this accomplishment, but it's definitely something to keep an eye on.