Shohei Ohtani's viral celebration proves baseball is the best and worst
By Austin Owens
Ever since Shohei Ohtani broke onto the scene of Major League Baseball, he has impressed everyone. Often being reffered to as a 'unicorn' because of his ability to be an effective pitcher while also leading the league in home runs, he has been a joy to watch. Although he will not pitch in 2024, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar continues to shine in the batter's box.
The left-handed slugger currently has a .317 batting average to go along with 28 home runs which leads all of the National League. Ohtani is also on pace to post a new career high in stolen bases with 22 to date. While this is quite impressive, it is what happened after his 22nd stolen base that has fans losing their minds.
Shohei Ohtani stolen base celebration
The Dodgers will wrap up a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. In the first inning of game two, Ohtani gave the baseball world something to talk about. With two outs in the opening frame, Ohtani swiped second base and hit an odd celebration to say the least.
Now to the naked eye, it appears that Shohei Ohtani's celebration was rather inappropriate and lewd act. However, other claims have been that people need to get their minds out of the gutter.
Honestly, Ohtani is rather fortunate that the year is 2024. He can claim he was just shaking dirt from his batting glove but there is no denying what his actions could be interpreted as. If this had happened even 10 years ago, this would be all over the news and teams across the league would not be taking kindly to Ohtani's actions.
Game three of this Dodgers vs. Phillies series is set to begin at 6:05 Thursday night. We will see if Philadelphia shows any indication of resentment towards Shohei Ohtani.