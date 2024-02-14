Shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade: Everything we know
A shooting is being reported as happening at the location of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade celebration in the city.
KMBC news in Kansas City reported that spectators and fans fleeing a potential shooting at Union Station, right next to the finishing point of the parade and where the Victory Rally was taking place.
The Kansas City Fire Department confirmed that the shooting took place and emergency personnel was seen from helicopter footage from the news crew of being on the scene where the shooting happened.
This shooting occurred right as the Chiefs parade and celebration had effectively ended as many people in attendance were leaving the area.
Update, 4:08 p.m. ET: ABC News confirmed that one person has died as a result of the shooting.
Shooting occurs at Chiefs Super Bowl parade: Updates and more
Video from the scene on the ground at Union Station showed police officers and military personnel rushing into Union Station in a situation seemingly related to the shooting.
KMBC's reporting noted that one photographer for the outlet heard the shots fired, while another reporter saw a crowd in the area gathered around a person.
The Kansas City Police Department also confirmed the shooting, saying that shots were fired near Union Station at a parking garage with multiple victims being reported. Two individuals who were armed were then taken into custody for questioning as law enforcement investigates the shooting.
NFL Network's James Palmer also reported on the scene that he and other media members were told to evacuate the Union Station area and to hide under the stage where the Chiefs Victory Rally was being held.
Kansas City Police have also urged anyone still in the area to not enter Union Station and leave the area immediately.
Update, 3:33 p.m. ET: Reports from Kansas City Police say that 8-10 people were shot including "multiple children" who are now being treated at Children's Mercy Hospital.
Update, 3:42 p.m. ET: Seven child reunification points have been set up around the area for any child who may have been separated from their families in the wake of the shooting.
Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill sent a message on social media asking everyone to "join in prayer" for the victims of the shooting.
Patrick Mahomes also sent out a message on social media sending prayers for the city.
Update, 4:16 p.m. ET: A video on social media shows heroes at the parade apprehending and tackling a suspect for the shooting at the celebration.
Update, 4:21 p.m. ET: There is a reported police presence at The Westin Hotel in Kansas City as occupants in the hotel were told to shelter in their rooms.
Someone was soon after apprehended at The Westin parking lot.
Update, 4:38 p.m. ET: It has been confirmed that there were at least 10 victims of the shooting. One person is dead, three are in critical condition, five are being treated for serious injuries, and one has non-life-threatening injuries.
Update, 4:45 p.m. ET: KCTV5 in Kansas City reported that there are 14 victims as a result of the shooting who are being treated.
Update, 4:48 p.m. ET: Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves in a press conference said they are still gathering information on the investigation and confirming the number of victims, though she did state that it was 10-15 and noted that the police department does not believe any of the victims to be children.
Update, 6:29 p.m. ET: Lisa Augustine, senior manager of media relations of Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, announced that they are treating 12 patients from the rally, 11 of whom are children. Nine of those children have gunshot wounds.
The Chiefs released a statement at 5:43 p.m. ET on Wednesday following the shooting, saying, "We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City."
The team revealed that the players, coaches, staff, and their families were safe. The Chiefs say they are in communication with the Mayor's office and the Kansas City Police Department.
The NFL released a statement at 6:31 p.m. ET, saying "We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the rally in Kansas City for the Chiefs. Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected. We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency personnel."
Update 6:46 p.m. ET: The Kansas City Star confirmed the identity of the victim killed at the parade. The outlet previously reported this individual was the second victim, but police have only confirmed one death.
Update 7:40 p.m. ET: All 11 children being treated at Children's Mercy Hospital are "expected to have a full recovery." Those children range in age rom 5 to 16 years old.
Wide receiver Marques Valdez-Scantling reached out on Twitter in hopes of getting those kids and their families support.
We will keep you updated with any further information regarding the developing and harrowing situation in Kansas City.