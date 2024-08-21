Short porch gets the assist for Aaron Judge, Juan Soto matching MLB record
Aaron Judge and Juan Soto may be one of the best pairs of teammates that the game of baseball has seen in its entire history, and no, that's not an exaggeration.
Soto is one of the best hitters of the 21st century. He's consistently reached base at over a 40 percent clip for his entire career and he's on pace to club somewhere in the 600-career home run range if he can stay healthy and active.
And Judge just so happens to be the best power hitter of the 2020's as well as one of the best sluggers in league history.
So, it's a surprise to absolutely nobody that these two have made history on multiple occasions. They recently went for back-to-back home runs in the first inning of a game between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, leading to them reaching more history.
Back-to-back unicorn home runs make history for Judge, Soto
There have only been two pairs of teammates in MLB history that have each hit 35 home runs, each drawn 100 walks and each stole five bases in a single season. Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig did it a few times in the early 1900's. Now, Judge and Soto have become the second pair of teammates to reach this feat.
Talk about incredible company to have.
And it just continues to get better.
When Soto and Judge went back to back in the first inning of Tuesday's game, neither homer was one of the typical tape measure shots that we're used to seeing.
Upon further inspection, the Soto home run was a unicorn home run, meaning it would have been a home run at Yankee Stadium and Yankee Stadium only. All other 29 ballparks would have kept this batted ball in the park, either for a double or a flyout.
The Judge homer is the exact same case. A unicorn home run that was just a home run at Yankee Stadium. The odds of that are so incredibly slim and it's just the beauty of baseball.
The unicorn home run is a truly unique part of baseball that doesn't get enough attention. The fact that it happened in back-to-back at bats because of the highly scrutinized short porch of Yankee Stadium makes it so much better.
The short porch deserves an assist for this pair of back-to-back homers.