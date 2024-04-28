Shota Imanaga’s reaction to Red Sox home run was a work of art
Shota Imanaga gives picture-perfect reaction to a Red Sox home run.
Giving up a home run is something no pitcher wants to deal with. It happens, but pitchers do their best to avoid them. While it's easy to be upset, sometimes pitchers just have to tip their cap when a hitter gets the best of them and hits the ball out of the yard.
This exact scenario occurred in Friday's matchup featuring the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs. Shota Imanaga yielded a home run to Tyler O'Neill of the Red Sox and his reaction was absolutely priceless.
Shota Imanaga gives awesome reaction to Red Sox home run
O'Neill clubbed a 1-1 fastball dotted on the high-outside corner from Imanaga over the wall in dead center. That home run cut Chicago's lead to 3-1. Imanaga gave a hilarious reaction to the home run as he was in utter disbelief. There are a couple of reasons as to why he might have reacted that way.
First, that pitch is picture-perfect. He threw a 93 mph fastball at the very top of the strike zone right on the outside corner. How O'Neill hit that ball 403 feet to straightaway center field is beyond me and beyond Imanaga too. Imanaga is essentially tipping his cap to O'Neill for finding a way to hit that ball over the wall.
Another reason why he might be shocked is because he has been completely dominant in the first five starts of his MLB career. Imanaga entered Friday's game with a 0.84 ERA in four starts and that went up to 0.98 after he allowed just that home run in 6.1 innings of work against the Red Sox. That home run was just the second one he has allowed this season.
Pitchers show frustration when giving up a home run more often than not, but that's because of their own mistakes. Imanaga knows that he made no mistake with that pitch. Sometimes you just get beat at the highest level, even when you execute. That's why we saw him give the perfect reaction he gave.