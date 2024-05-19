Shota Imanaga's incredible gesture to umps will make you love him even more
Shota Imanaga has come over to the MLB from Japan and quickly captivated the baseball world with his combination of pitching dominance and his likable personality.
The lefty signed with the Chicago Cubs and was often overlooked by many baseball fans due to signing around the same time as Japanese superstar, Yoshinobo Yamamoto. Despite being overlooked when they were both signing their deals, Imanaga has shined bright since opening day.
The Cubs' ace has been unhittable through nine starts this season. His ERA sits at an insane 0.84 (five ER in 53.2 IP). His dominance has caught the baseball world on fire, but he's becoming even more popular because of his charismatic personality. His personality has come to the media even more as of late.
Shota Imanaga's gesture to umps creates even more reason to love him
Imanaga's rich Japanese culture can be seen on full display whenever he's set to get a new baseball from the umpire. Prior to receiving it, Imanaga gestures a respectful bow in the umpire's direction. Check it out:
How can you not love the guy? He's in the middle of competing his tail off, throwing shutout innings and still is able to respect the game, the other team and the umpires enough to gesture a bow every time he receives a ball. His legend continues to grow, both on and off the field.
On the field, he's been incredible. The Cubs landed themselves a true ace when they signed him. He has shown the ability to control all of his pitches, producing outs with each one of them.
The 30-year-old has only been in the league for a month or so now, yet he's already grabbed a hold of the league by the horns and it doesn't seem as if he's letting go anytime soon.
The baseball world would be better as a whole if we could just keep a camera pointed on Imanaga at all times. This kind of personality is wholesome and good for the sport.