Shota Imanaga wins Cubs fans over with first words in introductory presser
Imanaga quickly and swiftly won the hearts of Cubs fans worldwide when his first words donning his new number 18 Cubs jersey were the lyrics to Chicago’s iconic “Go Cubs Go”
The newest Chicago Cub star, Japanese LHP Shōta Imanaga, was officially introduced by the Chicago Cubs on Friday just in time for the 37th Annual Cubs Con, which will take place over the weekend.
The 30-year-old Japanese superstar — who has been nicknamed “The Throwing Philosopher” — made his debut in the Nippon Professional Baseball League with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in 2016, and quickly rose to the top of Japan’s most prime pitchers, posting a 3.18 ERA across eight seasons and a total of 1,002 2/3 innings with the BayStars, which included a no-hitter in 2022.
Shota Imanaga quotes 'Go Cubs Go' in introductory press conference
In 2023, Imanaga played a crucial role in guiding Japan to clinch the World Baseball Classic Championship., alongside his teammates and familiar MLB faces, Yu Darvish, Shohei Ohtani, Seiya Suzuki, Masataka Yoshida, Lars Nootbaar, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
The Cubs and Shōta Imanaga agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal, with a fifth year option. This marks the first free-agent signing of the offseason for the Cubs.
“The Throwing Philosopher” will make his MLB debut this spring, joining the Cub’s rotation of Kyle Hendricks, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad. With the Cubs opening up on the road in Arlington, TX against the reigning 2023 World Series Champions, Imanaga may very likely get the ball for the home opener against the Rockies in Wrigleyville on April 1.
"I am looking forward to meeting fans and teammates, go Cubs go!,” Imanaga said.
If nothing else, it's clear that Imanaga is already bought into the vibes around Wrigley just days after signing his first MLB contract.