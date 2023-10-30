Overreaction Monday: Should the 49ers start Sam Darnold over Brock Purdy?
Will Sam Darnold be given a chance to start for the San Francisco 49ers?
By James Nolan
After starting off the season 5-0 and looking like the best team in football, Brock Purdy's San Francisco 49ers have lost three straight games. Across that stretch, the 23-year-old has thrown five interceptions and just three touchdowns.
Purdy has been one of the most reliable quarterbacks in football since he took over as the 49ers QB last season, winning 10 consecutive regular season games as the starter.
The numbers for Purdy are decent, but that's almost expected in San Francisco's powerhouse offense. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is regarded as one of the best offensive minds in the league and his team has star power all over.
The receiving room is stacked, led by Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. George Kittle is a top-three tight end on top of that, as he has 443 receiving yards already. And of course, San Francisco has the best running back in the entire NFL in Christain McCaffrey. Through eight games, he already has 13 total touchdowns and 948 scrimmage yards.
Purdy looked strong through the first five games, but the last three have been horrific. Turning the ball over is something Purdy rarely does, but he has made awful decisions with the ball as of late.
The former Iowa State QB has burst onto the scene because of his great decision-making. Purdy is one of the more accurate passers in the game, but that could be an effect of the system he's in.
Star linemen Trent Williams and Deebo have been out recently, and now we are seeing Purdy struggle. Without the help, it seems like the young QB might not be a suitable option.
Should the 49ers start Sam Darnold over Brock Purdy in Week 10?
Over the offseason San Francisco signed Sam Darnold to a one-year deal, giving them one of the better backup options in the NFL. In six games as the Carolina Panthers starter in 2023, the 2018 third-overall pick had a 92.6 passer rating and went 4-2.
Darnold has never gotten a fair shot as a starter, as the New York Jets didn't surround him with any talent, and Carolina decided to tank last season.
At 26 years old, the former USC QB still has time to prove he can be a reliable starter. If Shanahan grants Darnold an opportunity to take the reigns, he could flourish.
The Niners have enough firepower to win a Super Bowl, but they cannot allow Purdy to hold them back. Even if Darnold doesn't get the start in Week 10, Purdy should be on a short leash against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
As great as the team is, sitting at 5-3 and 2nd in the NFC West at this point in the season is not something anyone expected. The last three games have not gone well for Purdy and the Niners. Shanahan should seriously consider taking a chance with Darnold, and seeing what the former top pick can do with the weapons they have.