Should the New York Yankees trade for Corbin Burnes before Opening Day?
The New York Yankees have one of the best lineups in MLB and a strong bullpen. Adding Corbin Burnes to their rotation could solidify their chances of capturing their 28th championship in 2024.
By James Nolan
The New York Yankees are aiming for a World Series run in 2024. General manager Brian Cashman has made big splash moves this offseason, building a legitimate contender around superstars Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole.
Bringing in Juan Soto was a great move, as the Yankees now have one of the best lineups in the entire MLB. New York's bullpen is a strength, as they posted a league-leading 3.34 ERA as a unit.
Marcus Stroman signed a two-year contract to join their starting rotation. If they were to add one more starter, the Yankees would be in a better position to capture their 28th championship. That starter could be Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes.
Would Corbin Burnes put the Yankees over the top in 2024?
When you have three players who are generational talents (Soto, Judge, and Cole), you go all in while you have them. New York's ace is coming off the best season of his career and even took home the American League Cy Young Award.
After Cole, the Yankees have Stroman, Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt lined up for the starting rotation. Schmidt posted a 4.64 ERA in 2023, which was his first season as a full-time starter. Trading for Burnes would allow New York to move Schmidt back to his normal role and strengthen the starting rotation.
The former National League Cy Young is coming off another great season, where he posted a 3.39 ERA and struck out 200 batters. Burnes hasn't recorded under 200 strikeouts in a season since 2020. On top of that, he's finished top-ten in Cy Young voting in four consecutive seasons now.
In the playoffs, all baseball fans know pitching matters most. The 2023 postseason wasn't a bright spot for Burnes, but throughout his playoff career, he pitched well. In eight career postseason games, Burnes has posted a 2.84 ERA.
Burnes has just one year left on his deal. Similar to the Alex Verdugo and Soto acquisitions, it would be a rental. The Yankees have a window for a championship run in 2024, and adding another top starter would allow them to get the most out of this upcoming season.
Trading for the 29-year-old would give the Yankees two Cy Young winners at the front of their rotation. New York would have an elite rotation for the 2024 season. Cortes and Rodon are All-Star level starters when healthy, and Stroman is an innings eater.
Fans have been eager to see New York go after the best players, and they've done that this offseason. They already have the makeup for a championship team, but adding another elite piece could bring them closer to the end goal. Trading for Burnes would set the Yankees up for a World Series run in 2024.