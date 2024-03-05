Should the NY Giants call Russell Wilson to replace Daniel Jones?
New York Giants GM Joe Schoen hints at adding a backup QB for Daniel Jones. Could Russell Wilson be the answer after being cut by the Broncos?
By James Nolan
The New York Giants general manager, Joe Schoen, suggested that they’re looking to add another QB to backup Daniel Jones. A torn ACL forced the 26-year-old QB to end his season early, so it makes sense that the GMEN would want to add another guy in the room.
With Russell Wilson recently being cut by the Denver Broncos, he could be an ideal fit. He does have ties to the Big Apple already, as he was a part of the New York Yankees spring training squad a few seasons ago.
It might not take too much to sign the former MVP QB, as he’s already guaranteed a large chunk of money from the Broncos. Wilson could be a great insurance option for Jones. Not only does the current Giants starter have an injury history, but he also didn’t play too well when he was healthy last season.
Last season, the Giants were 1-5 in games Jones started. He threw just two touchdowns while throwing six interceptions. This season is a big one for Jones. After 2024, Schoen could cut the former Duke QB with little cap implications for 2025.
Signing Wilson would be a low-risk and potentially high-reward move for the Giants. We’ve seen Brian Daboll and Jones have their differences on the field. If he’s struggling early on again next season, sliding in Wilson would be an upgrade.
Jones has never thrown 25 passing touchdowns in a single season. In five seasons as the Giants starter, he’s only got a total of 62 passing touchdowns, which puts him at an average of 12.4 TDs per season.
Even though the 26-year-old has a big-time contract, he’s not a big-time player. On the other hand, Wilson is a former Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler. He also had a pretty good season in 2023, as he tallied up 26 TDs to just eight interceptions while completing over 66 percent of his passes.
At 35 years old, Wilson isn’t the former MVP-caliber QB he once was. But he still might be a better option than Jones.
It’s going to be interesting to see what the market will look like for Wilson. Signing with the Giants could allow him to get an opportunity to start, as Schoen and Daboll don’t have draft ties to Jones.
Wilson could turn around his career with the Giants. Winning in New York elevates stars to superstars and superstars to legends. The former MVP has a history of enjoying the spotlight, and the lights don’t shine brighter anywhere else than New York.
Is Russell Wilson a good fit in New York?
The Giants have a playoff-caliber defense on their hands. They also have two young talented receivers, Wan’Dale Robinson and Jaylin Hyatt.
Having a veteran QB such as Wilson working with them could be great for them. In addition, the Giants have the sixth overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. If they plan on drafting a QB with that pick, Wilson could be a great mentor for the young prospect.
Signing Wilson sounds odd at first, but in reality, it makes sense for both sides. Schoen didn’t draft Jones and an NFL insider even suggested the Giants are soon to be done with Jones.
Bringing in Wilson wouldn’t make the Giants Super Bowl contenders, but it could be an upgrade at the QB spot. The defense started to make waves in the second half of the season, along with a few talented pieces on the offensive side. They have a makeup of a playoff team, and Wilson could be the missing piece.