There's significant buzz generating to a huge trade for Bills to replace Stefon Diggs
There is growing belief that the Buffalo Bills will make a blockbuster trade to move up the 2024 NFL Draft board to fill the void left by the offseason departures of receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
By Lior Lampert
One day after ESPN's Jordan Reid reported that the Buffalo Bills likely will not be aggressive in trying to move up the board to land one of the top receiver prospects following the offseason departures of Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis based on the intel he has gathered leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, Benjamin Solak of The Ringer appears on Up & Adams and contradicts that notion.
Solak tells Adams he "would not be surprised to see the Bills make the huge trade up for the wide receiver," naming Washington receiver Rome Odunze or any of the consensus top-three wideouts (including Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers of LSU) as a potential option if he falls into the 8-10 range of the draft.
Rumors of the Bills trading up to draft a WR are gaining traction
"You cannot walk into next season throwing the ball to Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins," Solak adds, which is why he feels Buffalo could make "as big of a Round 1 trade as we've seen in the last few years" to secure a true No. 1 receiver.
While Solak appears to be speculating, what he says makes sense. If the Bills want to remain competitive atop the AFC and have a shot at contending for a Super Bowl, they must address their lack of offensive firepower behind franchise quarterback Josh Allen. Adding a pass-catcher of Odunze's caliber would provide an injection of talent into a Buffalo receiving corps that desperately needs it.
After trading the seemingly always-disgruntled Diggs to the Houston Texans and losing Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars via free agency, the Bills would be hard-pressed to rely on offseason additions like Samuel and Hollins to fill the void left by their previous receiving tandem. However, it will cost Buffalo a pretty penny if they wish to move up from the No. 28 pick and into the top 10 to draft one of Odunze, Harrison, or Nabers if available, which may force their hand to settle and stay put.