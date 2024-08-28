Signs point to a Broncos QB trade that might set Bo Nix back
By Kinnu Singh
The Cleveland Browns finalized their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday with four quarterbacks on the roster.
While the Browns used five different starting quarterbacks throughout their magical 2023 season, that’s unlikely to be the case again.
The Browns informed second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson that he would remain on the 53-man roster, according to Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot.
With Thompson-Robinson serving as the backup for quarterback Deshaun Watson, backup quarterbacks James Winston and Tyler Huntley have emerged as potential trade candidates before the regular season.
Broncos may be interested in Jameis Winston
There are plenty of teams that could use Winston’s services, but NFL insider Josina Anderson hinted that the Denver Broncos could emerge as a potential landing spot for the veteran quarterback.
Winston enjoyed the best years of his career with Broncos head coach Sean Payton. He started seven games with Payton during their time with the New Orleans Saints. In those games, Winston posted a 5-3 record with 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while averaging a career-high quarterback rating of 102.8. Unfortunately, his season with Payton was cut short by a torn ACL and MCL.
In 93 career games, Winston has completed 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 22,104 yards, 141 touchdowns, and 99 interceptions. His turnover numbers have been a little high and he has a 34-46 career record, but he’s proven he can thrive in Payton’s offense.
Still, a reunion with Winston may not be the wisest move for Payton and Co.
The Broncos selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the rookie won the starting job with an impressive performance in the preseason. Acquiring Winston at this late stage of the preseason could throw a wrench into Denver’s plans to develop Nix.
Nix has spent the entire offseason developing chemistry with the offensive unit. Winston has certainly made headlines during training camp, but it’s been more for his quirky pregame speeches than his stellar play.
At this stage, the Broncos will have to roll with Nix as the starter — it’s too late to turn back now.