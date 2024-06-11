Signs point to Cardinals selling a major asset at the MLB trade deadline
By Kinnu Singh
The St. Louis Cardinals went on a seven-game losing streak in early May that left them with a 15-24 record. Looking to dig themselves back into playoff contention, the Cardinals did not lose two consecutive games for the rest of the month.
St. Louis hit their stride by winning two of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, beginning an impressive run of series victories. The Cardinals won another two games against the Boston Red Sox at home, swept the Baltimore Orioles, won two against the Chicago Cubs, and two more against the Cincinnati Reds.
The Cardinals soared back to a 27-28 record at the end of May, and they seemed poised to propel themselves to a winning record in June. Instead, they sputtered and stalled in series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, and Rockies. They have fallen to a 31-33 record, placing them fourth in the National League Central.
If the Cardinals can't manage to get back in the winning column, the club may opt to sell before trade deadline on July 30.
Cardinals could sell Ryan Helsley at deadline if they don't improve
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley has been one of the most dominant closers in Major League Baseball this season, and he would undoubtedly garner interest if St. Louis decides to tear down their roster, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Don't be surprised if ... the team's elite closer, Ryan Helsley, [is] dealt at the deadline in a dramatic restructuring of the roster for 2025 and beyond," Bowden wrote.
Bowden expects the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers to express interest in the Cardinals star.
In return for Helsley, Bowden believes St. Louis would be able to acquire "a young, everyday position player prospect or a rookie major-league position player who could start immediately or a middle-of-the-rotation pitching prospect, along with two mid- or lower-level type prospects."
St. Louis would likely listen to offers for most of their players outside of Sonny Gray, Jordan Walker, and Masyn Winn. Paul Goldschmidt, offseason signings Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and JoJo Romero have also been discussed as potential trade candidates.
There is still plenty of time left for the ball club to make another run like they did in the middle of May. If the Cardinals can do that, they could establish themselves in a position to buy rather than sell. Regardless, the next month could ultimately decide the future of the team for years to come.
Helsley has posted a 2-2 record with a 2.25 ERA, 31-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .223 batting average against, a 1.04 WHIP and a league-high 21 saves in 28 innings pitched.