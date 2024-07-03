Simone Biles admits she was worried America hated her after last Olympics experience
For many, the idea of competing at the Olympics while representing your country is the biggest blessing that an athlete can earn. While this is true, and I don't want to take anything away from how truly special that experience is, not many people understand the pressure in which these athletes are placed under.
Simone Biles is one of the greatest Olympians in history. Throughout her legendary career, she's won over three dozen Olympic and World Championship medals, making her the most decorated gymnast of all time.
But in 2021, she shocked the world when she withdrew from the women’s team gymnastics final at that year's Tokyo Olympic Games, citing her declining mental health as to why.
American legend Simone Biles admits dark thoughts from her most recent Olympics experience
Recently, Biles opened up about what went through her head following a botched attempt at a Yurchenko vault. She attempted the vault with 2.5 twists but bailed out at the last second and only executed 1.5 twists. And then on the landing, she stumbled forward. The announcers can be heard audibly gasping after the stumble, as a mistake like this is incredibly out of character for the Olympic great.
Biles opened up with Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast where she discussed what went through her mind in the moments after stumbling in the video above.
"If I could have got on a plane and flown home, I would have done it. As soon as I landed, I was like, Oh... America hates me. The world is going to hate me. And I can only see what they're saying on Twitter right now," Biles said. "I thought I was going to be banned from America, because that's what they tell you. 'Don't come back if it's not gold. Gold or bust."
But here we are, three years later, with Biles set to headline the Team USA gymnastics team at the Paris Olympics. Biles has faced her mental health struggles head-on and come out on the other side as a better athlete and more importantly, a better woman.
Biles is a perfect example of true strength. With the weight of the world on her shoulders, she was able to separate herself as a legend in her sport while also advocating that it's okay to not be okay. She's a true testament that athletes are more than just their performance on the field, court, diamond or balance beam.
The 27-year-old is a true role model for little girls who aspire to compete at the highest levels. I think that everybody could learn a thing or two about strength, perseverance and maturity from the great Simone Biles.
We, here at Fansided, wish her and the rest of the Olympic athletes good luck and good health in the upcoming Paris Olympics.