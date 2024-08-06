Simone Biles has epic response to judges’ deduction from balance beam score
By Marci Rubin
On the last day of gymnastics event finals at the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles did not have her best day, but she did have a memorable one. A fall off the beam, which is a full point deduction, left her in fifth place in the balance beam final. In her third Olympics, it was the first time she didn’t medal on beam.
Biles was not the only one who struggled in the beam final. Many of the competitors fell or had major errors in their routines. Gymnasts like Biles, Suni Lee and Rebeca Andrade competed in qualifications, the team final, the all-around final and multiple event finals. By the last day of competition, the gymnasts were exhausted. Alice D’Amato of Italy hit a strong routine to bring home Italy’s first Olympic gold medal in gymnastics.
With her fall, Biles wouldn't medal on beam. After an incredible Olympics, she can hold her head up high and forget about the balance beam blunder. But the surprising deduction the judges took off her score made for an unforgettable moment.
Judges’ unusual deduction prompts Simone Biles to respond like the icon she is
The gymnastics judges hit Biles with an unusual 0.3-point deduction for not saluting them after her beam routine. In the footage of Biles, she did briefly salute, but it apparently was not long enough for the judges to count it. Biles’ frustration over her routine is likely why she gave a quick salute.
According to the Code of Points, gymnasts must acknowledge judges at the end of their routine. Therefore, judges can deduct from a score for not properly saluting. It was a harsh penalty, although it did not affect whether Biles earned a medal or not. She finished 0.9 points behind the bronze medal winner. If it had impacted her earning a medal, it would have been a far bigger deal. Even still, fans felt the deduction was petty and unnecessary.
Biles had one event left after beam. She competed in the floor exercise final, the last gymnastics event of the Olympics. Biles once again did not have her best routine, landing out of bounds twice. Although her landings weren’t clean, she still performed a strong routine. It wasn’t enough for gold, but Biles ended her Olympics with a silver medal.
Just as epic as earning a silver medal on the weakest day of her Olympics was what Biles did at the end of her floor routine. She finished her routine and saluted the judges…and held the salute. Biles was all smiles as she turned and walked off the floor, still holding the salute. She didn’t just complete the standard salute. She held it long enough to very clearly make her point. Every tenth matters.
Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, posted on X afterward. “Making sure they don’t miss it this time!” he said regarding her salute. Biles’ coach, Cecile Landi, stated after the competition that the extended salute was to ensure she didn’t get another deduction.
The GOAT is leaving Paris with four Olympic medals, three gold and one silver. Besides adding to her medal collection with her floor exercise medal, Biles gave fans a chuckle. No one missed her last salute of the Olympics.