The Simpsons completely cooked Jim Harbaugh for Michigan cheating scandal
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was mocked on the comedy show The Simpsons over the cheating scandal.
By Scott Rogust
You know you've made it if you are the subject of jokes and mocking on popular television programming or films. One of the greatest indicators of that is if an individual is brought up in the longtime television comedy cartoon, The Simpsons.
The Simpsons has been on the air as a standalone television program since 1989 and is in the middle of its 35th season. They have covered a variety of topics over the years and poked fun at some of the big names in Hollywood, politics, and professional sports. Their latest episode focused on the latter, particularly about cheating in sports.
In the episode titled "Do the Wrong Thing," which aired on Christmas Eve, Bart cheats to help Homer win a fishing contest. That leads to the father and son cheating in a variety of other sports events to win. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was the subject of one of their many jokes, with Bart teaching "Intro to Cheating 101" at the "Jim Harbaugh Center for Competitive Imbalance."
The Simpsons mocks Jim Harbaugh, Michigan for cheating scandal
The college football world let out a hearty chuckle when seeing that sign, especially the state of Ohio.
Michigan's football program was under fire over cheating allegations. The Wolverines' now-former staffer, Connor Stallions, was alleged to have purchased dozens of game tickets, most of which featured Big Ten opponents, and used technology to steal signs from the sidelines. In-person scouting in the NCAA is against the rules. The conference subsequently suspended Harbaugh for Michigan's final three games of the regular season. Despite initially trying to appeal it through court, Harbaugh and the university accepted the suspension, which meant he could not coach games but could lead practices during the week.
The Wolverines went 3-0 in Harbaugh's absence due to this suspension, with offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore filling in as interim head coach. Harbaugh was previously suspended for the first three games of the season by Michigan for recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period and for not cooperating in an NCAA investigation.
Harbaugh returned for the Big Ten Championship Game, which Michigan won by defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 26-0. Michigan earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff and is set to play against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl in a semifinal matchup.
In this episode of The Simpsons, Harbaugh isn't the only sports figure to be mocked.
A separate plot of the episode is Lisa applying for entry into a summer camp and finds out that Marge lied about her accomplishments to gain acceptance. The camp's name was the University of Springfield Camp -- or USC. Get it?
The "Dean of Campers" was Dean Belichick, voiced by comedian Ken Marino. Of course, that's a joke on New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, whose teams have been the subject of investigations like Spygate and deflategate.
Oh, and Dean Belichick brings up the Houston Astros, who illegally stole signs with cameras in their 2017 World Series championship season. Belichick says the Astros are "dreaming up ways to cheat that would blow your mind" before holding up a picture of a player who is revealed to be a Terminator-style robot.
When it comes to cheating in sports, The Simpsons got as much jokes in as possible at their expense, and Harbaugh was one of them.