Sixth Man of the Year favorite Malik Monk would ‘love’ to re-sign with Kings
Despite being headed for unrestricted free agency this offseason, Sixth Man of the Year favorite Malik Monk has made his desire to remain with the Sacramento Kings known.
Sacramento Kings combo guard and consensus Sixth Man of the Year favorite Malik Monk has proven to be one of the NBA’s best bargains since signing a two-year, $19.42 million contract in 2022.
Monk will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and should have a robust market. It wouldn’t be shocking to see him reach that figure in annual salary from his next deal after establishing himself as arguably the premier bench weapon in the NBA, with room for growth as a player knocking on the doorstep of the prime of his career at 26 years old.
If it were up to Monk, he’d be back in Sacramento next season and for the long haul based on what he said to Anthony Slater of The Athletic ($), depending on how the team fares in this year’s playoffs.
“Depends on what we do in the postseason, as well,” Monk told Slater. “But I’d love to be here, man. Got comfortable here. Made a lot of new friends, met a lot of great people. The city loves me. I love the city. So yeah, I’d love to come back,” he added.
But as someone currently playing for his third team in seven seasons, he understands that the league is a business and there are factors beyond his desire to re-sign with the Kings to weigh into the decision-making process.
Averaging career-highs in points (15.9) and assists (5.3) per game, Monk leads all bench players in total points scored and dimes by considerably wide margins. His improved playmaking and ability to get hot in a hurry as the leader of the second unit has been a critical factor for Sacramento this season and throughout his two-year stint with the team.
Considering his importance to the success of the Kings' turnaround from being a perennial bottom-feeder to a formidable playoff team and outspoken desire to remain with the franchise, getting a deal done this offseason feels more than realistic, albeit at a much more expensive price tag this time around.