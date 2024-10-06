Skip Bayless anchors down all over Alabama after historic Vanderbilt upset
Oh, if only Skip Bayless were still on TV debating Shannon Sharpe or Stephen A. Smith, he'd have had a field day gloating about Alabama's loss to Vanderbilt.
Wait, what? Did that just happen? Yes indeed. The Vanderbilt Commodores stunned No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide 40-35 in Nashville. It was the first win for the school over a No. 1 team and the end of a 23-game losing streak. Needless to say, Bayless went off.
Oh yes, that's right, the Commodores were massive underdogs. This goes up there with the ranks of Appalachian State taking down Michigan back in 20007 and Northern Illinois going into South Bend and taking down Notre Dame. Granted, the Commodores did it at home, but most Vanderbilt games have had crowds favoring the away team, so this technically does count in some capacity.
Skip Bayless is all smiles after Vanderbilt stunned Alabama
Here's where it gets funny. Bayless says Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who had the night of his life, is the greatest thing to hit Nashville since Johnny Cash. Maybe, just maybe, Bayless was somewhere singing the Folsom Prison Blues, or perhaps he has a point. Pavia was masterful, as were his teammates.
Sedrick Alexander scored two rushing touchdowns. Defensively, it was Randon Fontenette who found the endzone on a pick-six by Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Speaking of Milroe, the Heisman trophy hopeful was outplayed by the New Mexico State transfer, who also beat Auburn during his college career. Perhaps he is the boogeyman down south?
You have to feel good for Clark Lea as he delivered his alma mater their biggest win in school history, but you also have to feel good for Bayless. For years he has been laughed at about Vanderbilt, but now he's got the big win on his resume to smile about. If he was still on TV, maybe Smith and Sharpe and others would still roll their eyes and think it was a fluke and try to play the role of party pooper due to their Alabama reverence.
Not this time. Not tonight, and not for a very long time. This time, it's Skip Bayless who stands above all, and it's because of Vanderbilt and not Oklahoma. Vanderbilt defeats Alabama, words that no one thought they would utter at any point. Not after what Nick Saban said about Vanderbilt and the atmosphere, well, karma does exist.