Skip Bayless, Cowboys fans are in full-blown panic mode vs. Cardinals
The Dallas Cowboys are not playing well, which only means that Skip Bayless is tweeting about it.
By John Buhler
The Arizona Cardinals were thought to be the least talented team in the NFL this season, but they led Skip Bayless' beloved Dallas Cowboys at halftime in Week 3.
No, this isn't college football; it is the NFL. This league is driven by parity where the best team at home may only be favored by 17 points over the visiting worst team in the league. Although they may have been division rivals way back in the day, the Cardinals and the Cowboys rarely play these days. Fate would have it, the last time the Cowboys played in an NFC Championship, Arizona was in the division.
Death, taxes and Skip Bayless tweeting in CAPS ATTACK! mode when the Cowboys are losing badly.
Once again, players and coaches don't tank; organizations do. Arizona is playing so hard today.
Skip Bayless went full-blown CAPS ATTACK! mode because of Cowboys
It is football season, meaning many of our favorite media personalities live to blow their gasket. When Gus Johnson does it, it is on Big Noon Saturday well before any of us are really awake. That 10-yard slant from the Big Ten quarterback to a tight end wearing a neck collar was something else, right? But when Bayless does it, it is always about the Cowboys either getting hosed or playing like dog water.
Admittedly, the early parts of this Week 3 game are certainly shocking. Dallas might be the best team in the NFC through two weeks, while the Cardinals may be as bad as the bag of crap known as the Chciago Bears or the flaming bag of crap known as the Denver Broncos. Either way, this isn't good for anyone, other than Cardinals fans who don't want to see Caleb Williams play in The Valley of the Sun.
Ultimately, this just feels like another late-afternoon window on an NFL Sunday. America's Team wears white jerseys with silver pants everywhere. The star on their helmets is a sign of five Super Bowls they won in the 20th century. It is the 21st century, in case you were living under a rock. For now, we can only hope the Cardinals collapse in the second half before Bayless' head explodes into little bits.
As long as Bayless has working fingers and a pulse, we should expect these tweets every fall Sunday.