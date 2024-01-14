Skip Bayless unloads on Dallas Cowboys after pathetic first half vs Packers
Skip Bayless always has something to say about the Dallas Cowboys, and given what has taken place against the Packers, he has a right to unload.
Big D was dreadful against Green Bay in the first half, and as the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, it's even more embarrassing, considering what team Dallas had this year. Don't believe it? See the tweets for yourself.
Tell us how you really feel. Maybe not. The reality of the situation is, it has been since 1995 that this franchise even made it to a conference championship game, and the consistent postseason blunders that this team has endured in recent memory is becoming unbearable for the fans in the Lone Star state.
Skip Bayless did not hold back on the Dallas Cowboys after their lousy start vs the Green Bay Packers
So much for all the good hope and the curse being lifted when Jimmy Johnson was put in The Ring of Honor. It's just simple, Dallas will never get out of their own way. They will win regular season games with ease and put up gaudy numbers just like the Yankees, but when it really counts, they flop like fish.
It doesn't take someone like Skip Bayless to tweet out those facts, but given his profile and the amount of views it garners, it's probably for the best. Dallas needs a complete reboot and it starts from the top. Jerry Jones isn't going anywhere, so maybe Bill Belichick can come in and save the day? Who knows?
In the end, the reality of the situation is, Dallas once again failed to deliver, and with that, their season is coming to an end. What happens to Mike McCarthy after this? Time will tell, and maybe, just maybe, it could also be the end of the Dak Prescott era in Dallas as well if they choose to do so. It's sad, but it's the truth, and even Skip Bayless knows it, and that's saying something.