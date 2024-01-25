Skip Bayless vociferously predicts the end of Lions’ fairy-tale run
Skip Bayless thinks the Detroit Lions stand no chance against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.
By Lior Lampert
In football, there’s a saying: “Any given Sunday.” However, FS1’s Skip Bayless has seemingly declared the result of this weekend’s NFC Championship between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers.
Bayless, Richard Sherman, and Keyshawn Johnson appeared on Undisputed, where a conversation regarding the upcoming clash between the Lions and 49ers came up. During the discussion, Bayless expressed confidence in San Francisco, giving Detroit no chance to win the contest.
Skip Bayless thinks Detroit Lions are in trouble
“I don’t see how Detroit can stop San Francisco, unless Brock Purdy turns back into a pumpkin,” Bayless said.
Bayless was pessimistic about the Lions' chances against the 49ers since the game ended, tweeting out, "Congrats, Lions. You have won the right to get blown out at San Francisco. But hey, great year."
Being counted out is nothing new to Dan Campbell, Jared Goff, and the Lions. After securing their first division title in 30 years and reaching the NFC Championship for the first time since 1991, people are still not taking Detroit seriously, including Bayless.
Goff didn't want to hear any of Bayless' comments during an interview with 97.1 The Ticket.
“Nah, I don’t care about anything he says,” Goff said. “You can stop now. Anything those guys say on daytime TV, you can skip over that.”
Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the 49ers are seven-point favorites against the Lions at Levi’s Stadium. However, Detroit may get to face a San Francisco team without their top wide receiver.
According to ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, Deebo Samuel didn’t practice today and his status ahead of Sunday’s game against “remains uncertain,” based on 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s comments. Without Samuel, it will be much tougher to beat a red-hot Lions team, especially with how poorly Purdy played against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.
The fairy-tale run for the Lions may be coming to an end, at least in the eyes of Bayless. However, there is still a game to be played. San Francisco can’t play with their food and needs to come to Detroit prepared for a battle.
Regardless of Samuel’s status, the 49ers cannot overlook the Lions. Detroit has gotten this far. Now is not the time to ignore the success they've enjoyed this season. Campbell is going to ensure his team is ready for their biggest test yet, so Shanahan needs to do his best to counteract that.
Otherwise, they could be in trouble.