Skylar Diggins-Smith looking forward to comeback season with the Storm
Skylar Diggins-Smith sat out a season, finishing out a tumultuous tenure with the Phoenix Mercury. Now she's with Jewell Loyd and the Storm, seeking redemption.
By Nick Andre
The journey of Skylar Diggins-Smith in the WNBA has not been without its potholes. This is a player who has been criticized and betrayed in every way during her nine-year career. Luckily, Diggins-Smith has continued to keep fighting. Even when she was at her lowest she found a way to keep getting better as a player and as a person.
The ending to Diggins-Smith’s tenure with the Phoenix Mercury was ugly. After being a key player to help the team reach the 2021 WNBA Finals, things turned negative shortly after. From having a verbal altercation with then-teammate, Diana Taurasi, to not being allowed in the Mercury’s practice facility, Diggins-Smith found herself in a difficult situation.
Diggins-Smith missed the entire 2023 WNBA season and failed to be acknowledged by her teammates or the Mercury organization. The writing was on the wall that it was time to move on. The relationship was toxic and there was no reason to keep moving forward. Heading into the 2023 offseason, Diggins-Smith had to make some decisions about the future of her career.
There were many options on the table for Skylar Diggins-Smith as far as her next home Sure, people haven’t seen her play in the last year. So, would front offices believe she could still add value to a team? Besides being a WNBA All-Star, Diggins-Smith has continued to be a leader on and off the court. She has always been a player to sets the tone on the court while also guiding younger players in huddles.
The Seattle Storm were looking to re-emerge as championship contenders. After losing two key players, Sue Bird (retirement) and Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), the Storm ended the 2023 season with an 11-29 record. Jewell Loyd shone for Seattle and led the WNBA in scoring with 24.7 points per game. However, this wasn’t the supporting cast that could help Loyd lead the Storm back to playoff contention.
This is where Skylar Diggins-Smith comes into play. Loyd needed to play next to an elite point guard. She already had the experience of what that was like playing with Bird, which resulted in two championships. Not only is Skylar Diggins-Smith an elite point guard but also has a connection with Loyd as the two both played college basketball at Notre Dame.
Over a decade later, Diggins-Smith and Loyd have unfinished business. As a duo, the two led the Fighting Irish to the Final Four and couldn’t finish the task of winning a championship. Now they have a chance to do so at the professional level. Let’s also not forget that the Storm signed Nneka Ogwumike in free agency as well. With their key acquisitions, the Seattle Storm went from a rebuilding roster to re-emerging as championship contenders.
Skylar Diggins-Smith will approach this season with a chip on her shoulder. While many doubters have looked to move on from her, she has a chance to show that she can still compete at the highest level. Throughout her WNBA career, Diggins-Smith has continued to show that she has a fighter's spirit. Whether it’s dealing with situations either on or off the court, she always finds a way to pick herself back up and keep going.