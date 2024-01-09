Slow-motion replay of Michael Penix ankle injury is tough to watch
Ouch. Ouch. Ouch.
Michael Penix drove the Washington Huskies to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. But his ability to get them to the top of the mountain is in peril after he suffered an ankle injury in the big game against the Michigan Wolverines.
The quarterback had his ankle stepped on early in the third quarter as he tossed an interception.
The slow-motion replay of the injury isn't fun to watch.
Michael Penix injury: Washington QB suffered ugly ankle injury
Penix lucked out as his defense held Michigan to a field goal after the interception. During the drive, he was looked at by trainers but ultimately was able to move around on the sideline.
He came back into the game, missing no time as Washington tried to cut further into Michigan's lead.
The Huskies were already dealing with a costly injury to running back Dillon Johnson, who has been hobbled by lower body problems for much of the season. He had his ankle rolled over in the first half but came back into the game as well.
Keeping Penix upright and healthy is critical for Washington's championship hopes, and the spectacle of a national title game that nearly looked like a blowout but tightened up before the half.