Smoke and Mirrors: 3 NFL frauds who were clearly exposed in Week 2
By Lior Lampert
Week 2 of the 2024 NFL campaign certainly didn't go as expected—- to say the least.
Underdogs dominated the 10-game 1 p.m. ET slate, featuring six outright winners against favored opponents. It was an eventful afternoon of football filled with plenty of upsets.
Several squads who entered Sunday with Super Bowl aspirations got exposed and had rather uninspiring performances. But of all the disappointing efforts, how these three teams played stuck out and could change our perception of them moving forward
3. Dallas Cowboys
The New Orleans Saints marched into AT&T Stadium and dismantled the Dallas Cowboys.
It was an onslaught right when the game kicked off, and Dallas never stood a chance. Quarterback Derek Carr and the Saints offense continued their scorched-earth rampage, defeating the Cowboys 44-19.
Carr and the Saints offense did whatever they wanted, moving the ball at will, including numerous explosive plays and chunk gains. But the most glaring issue from Dallas' perspective was the inability to contain New Orleans star running back Alvin Kamara.
Kamara did whatever he wanted to in Jerry World through the air and ground, making it his own. The five-time Pro Bowler amassed 180 scrimmage yards (115 rushing, 65 receiving) and four touchdowns.
No Cowboys defender could get their hands on Kamara, and if they did, the tackles didn't get finished. Dallas' defensive line offered no resistance to him and New Orleans' offensive unit up front.
Moreover, the Cowboys' lack of firepower behind All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was noticeable in their embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Saints. With tight end and de facto No. 2 pass-catcher Jake Ferguson sidelined, quarterback Dak Prescott had limited options to work with.
If Dallas can't make stops and has to rely so heavily on the Prescott/Lamb connection, this may only be the beginning. However, the Saints appear to be one of the more surprising NFC contenders, which makes the beatdown seem slightly less brutal for the Cowboys.
2. San Francisco 49ers
After seeing the San Francisco 49ers annihilate the New York Jets in Week 1, many thought they'd cruise through the regular season. However, the Minnesota Vikings proved to be their kryptonite in their following contest.
The Vikings magnified San Francisco's biggest weakness: their pass protection.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy took six sacks for a loss of 22 yards. He was constantly getting pressured. Yes, Jordan Mason has been remarkable in place of the injured Christian McCaffrey. Nonetheless, the backup doesn't command the defensive attention the reigning Offensive Player of the Year does. So, defenses can pin their ears back and rush the passer.
Purdy was getting battered and bruised by the Minnesota front seven. Aside from generational left tackle Trent Williams, the Niners' offensive line is vulnerable, which the Vikings took advantage of.
With McCaffrey facing an injured reserve stint that could amount to "as much as six weeks," opponents will continue to focus on Purdy. With that in mind, it may be more rigid sledding for the signal-caller and San Francisco's offense than we're accustomed to. And if the superstar tailback's Achilles/calf issues don't recover properly, the whole house of cards could collapse/
1. Baltimore Ravens
Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are suddenly 0-2 after blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead to the Las Vegas Raiders. Merely saying that feels wrong, yet here we are.
Baltimore entered this year with arguably the most complete roster in the league and among the genuine shortlist of championship hopefuls. Meanwhile, their latest loss to the Raiders indicates the Ravens have a lot of work to do to reach their ceiling.
Jackson and the Ravens offense looked out of sync in their home opener versus the Raiders, notably late when the game was in the balance. Baltimore punted on their last two drives without converting a first down, giving Las Vegas plenty of time and opportunities to mount a comeback. It was a sloppy showing from Todd Monken's unit despite them outgaining the visitors by 123 yards.
Alternatively, Baltimore's secondary got carved up, allowing Davante Adams and Brock Bowers to combine for 18 receptions, 208 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Ravens defensive backs struggled to contain one of the worst passing attacks in football. So, what will happen if/when they match up with the Kansas City Chiefs or other rivals?
Considering the Ravens were 8.5-point favorites, per ESPN Bet, this is by far the most alarming/shocking outcome of Week 2.