When is the last time SMU beat Oklahoma?
By John Buhler
No. 18 Oklahoma will host unranked SMU in Norman on Saturday evening. While both programs are switching leagues next season, you would think that both teams would have played each other more often, given that their states share a border and all. You have to remember that Oklahoma played in the old Big Eight, whereas SMU was part of the old Southwest Conference. So they never overlapped.
With that in mind, when was the last time the Mustangs even beat the Sooners? What is the all-time series record? Oklahoma will probably keep the winning streak alive in this, but we shall see... Crazier things have already happened in Week 1 of the college football season, so you never really know.
SMU vs. Oklahoma? When was last time the Mustangs beat the Sooners?
The last time these two programs of note met was in 1995. Howard Schnellenberger's Sooners defeated Tom Rossley's Mustangs to the tune of 24-10 in Norman. This marked the fourth win a row for the Sooners over the Mustangs. To date, the Sooners hold a 5-1-1 all-time series lead over the Mustangs. Thus, SMU has actually beaten Oklahoma head-to-head once in their program's history.
The lone win by the Mustangs in this series came in 1968. SMU edged out Oklahoma 28-17. This game was played in Houston, Texas. Chuck Fairbanks was the head coach of the Sooners, while Hayden Fry (yes, that Hayden Fry) was leading the Mustangs. Fairbanks does get forgotten a bit in OU lore, whereas Fry is the greatest coach in Iowa Hawkeyes football history. He is a legend in Iowa City.
For Brent Venables' team, the Sooners need to continue to take care of business in the non-conference so that they can best position themselves for a great last season in the Big 12. When it comes to Rhett Lashlee's team, SMU is very much in play to win the Group of Five. They have never done so, and will only have this year to do it before the Mustangs join the ACC with Cal and Stanford.
Should SMU upset Oklahoma in Norman, the Mustangs may be the team to beat in the Group of Five.