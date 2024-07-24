Snake-bitten Mike Trout can’t catch a break in his first rehab appearance
The entire baseball world was together, in unity, overtaken with joy as it was announced that the Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout was set to begin a rehab assignment followed by a return to the big league club shortly after.
The announcement came out of nowhere. There was really almost no news or murmuring surrounding Trout and his return up until he was already on a plane to head down to the Angels' Spring Training Complex to take some live at-bats.
But either way, the baseball world was excited to see one of the all-time greats back out on the diamond. Yes, Mike Trout is an all-time great despite the injuries limiting him recently.
And the injuries have limited him quite a bit. He hasn't played more than 120 games in a season since 2019. He began 2024 on an absolute tear, slashing .220/.325/.541 with 10 homers and six stolen bases.
Then he goes down with a knee injury and is sidelined as he recovers from knee surgery.
Now Trout is facing another hurdle as his very first rehab appearance was cut short too.
First Mike Trout rehab appearance cut short with knee soreness in his injured knee
Sigh.
Mike Trout exited the game after playing just two innings and taking one at bat. It was soreness in his left knee, the one in which he had operated on, that caused him to come out of the game.
The baseball world as a whole wants to see Trout back out on the field, but returning from injuries like this is a serious and tough road to follow. Trout will likely fight to feel as good as old for the rest of his baseball career.
The optimism that we could see Trout back on a big league field as early as this week is likely out the window. Now the attention can shift to Trout returning this year in general. A surgically repaired knee is really nothing to play with as an athlete.
Still, there is optimism that we will see him again this year. This was just reported as soreness, not a reinjury or anything new. Hopefully, it's just the reported soreness and he can be treated with some ice and a few days off.