SNL spoofs Deion Sanders, Colorado with pitch-perfect Weekend Update
Saturday Night Live gave us one of the best Weekend Updates in recent memory thanks to Kenan Thompson being Deion Sanders, for better or worse, after primetime late on Saturday night.
By John Buhler
Kenan Thompson as Deion Sanders during Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live has us all in stitches. SNL did a fantastic spoof at the expense of the controversial head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Thompson dressed as Sanders would on the CU sidelines, talking about how all the winning his program does. Well, Colin Jost certainly poked holes in every claim Thompson made.
Whether it be Colorado's 4-3 (1-3) record, blowing a 29-point lead to Stanford at home the night before, how many undefeated teams are left and how many programs have two or fewer losses on the year, this was a great segment nevertheless. Jost could not stop laughing at Thompson's version of Coach Prime, especially after he referred to Sanders' musical guest appearance way back in 1995.
For Sanders to have cut through like he has thus far, it is abundantly clear that his Colorado program has moved the needle, unlike any middling Power Five team before them. His personality is one-of-one. While his team has great coaches and excellent offensive firepower, at least the Buffaloes are trying on defense. Yes, this remains their biggest issue the rest of the way, hoping to win two more.
Here is the entire clip of Thompson portraying Sanders on the latest installment of Weekend Update.
What made this sketch so funny is that so much of it is so very true. Colorado has some work to do...
Deion Sanders spoofed on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update
While Sanders is not for everyone, you have to love the fact of how he is selling the hell out of some sizzle before buffalo beef steak arrives in Boulder by way of recruitment, the transfer portal and whatnot. Even if the Buffs do not win a game the rest of the season, they have already won four times as many as they did a year ago. This team is way ahead of schedule, but is struggling in Pac-12 play.
With upwards of four ranked teams left on their slate, it is hard to see Colorado getting to the very important mark of 6-6, especially after that atrocious loss at home to Stanford. Colorado's two easiest games left are arguably at UCLA after their bye week and vs. Arizona. Their three other opponents are the Oregon State Beavers, the Washington State Cougars and the rival Utah Utes.
Overall, Colorado may win one more game, but probably not two. The Buffs did upset TCU way back in Week 1, but their three other wins came against teams that are probably not going bowling in Arizona State, Colorado State and Nebraska. Arizona State accepted its bowl ban, whereas Colorado State and Nebraska are both sitting at .500 at the halfway point at 3-3. No cupcakes remain for CU.
While this spoof may not be ideal for Sanders' program, it does continue to put it in the spotlight.