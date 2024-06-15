My Main Man Jackson Chourio: Snoop Dogg calling Brewers game is pure baseball joy
Whenever an MLB broadcast booth brings a guest into the booth, it can be a hit or miss proposition for how well it works out. Well, the Milwaukee Brewers found a hit on their hands by bringing in a man well accustomed to making hits: the one and only Snoop Dogg, the D-O-Double-G.
The 52-year-old rapper obviously isn't a Milwaukee native but, with him having a show in the area on Saturday night, he was invited to first throw out the first pitch for the Brewers' matinee matchup with the Cincinnati Reds and then joined the broadcast team in the booth.
What we got was some of the most electric play-by-play work that you'll ever hear.
Snoop Dogg joins Brewers broadcast booth for a magical baseball moment
The 17-time Grammy nominee really brought the heat when he was behind the microphone -- something he's been doing in the studio for more than 30 years -- and delivered some absolute gems.
My personal favorite moments, in no specific order, would have to be being asked to rhyme Jackson Chourio (and doing so pretty damn well, go figure), being aggressively excited about a ball that was very clearly foul, and most definitely being adamant that Christian Yelich could not possibly be beat to first base by the Reds pitcher.
Look, does Snoop Dogg have a future as an MLB broadcaster in the most traditional sense? Probably not. But do moments like this unequivocally make baseball more fun and infinitely more accessible for casual fans? That's a resounding yes. He brought energy, he brought life, and he seemed like he was wholly invested in the moment. That's what you want and, even if he's not a pro's pro as a baseball broadcaster, that's more than some people do when this actually is their day job.
Being a joy on the Brewers broadcast: I guess that's Nuthin' But a G Thang (Baby!).