Soccer superstars Alyssa and Gisele Thompson chat about joining team BODYARMOR and hopes for 2024 NWSL season
Preparing for their upcoming season with Angel City, Alyssa and Gisele Thompson have become the latest athletes to join team BODYARMOR, another impressive step forward in their careers. BODYARMOR is also the new official hydration partner of US Soccer, hydrating all the athletes of US Soccer across all national teams and competitions.
By Oliver Hunt
Alyssa Thompson is going into her second season with Angel City, having been the number one draft pick last year, as well as joining the USWNT at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, making her the second youngest player to represent her country on that stage. In the 2024 season, Gisele Thompson will be joining her in LA, following in her older sister’s footsteps and signing with Angel City at just 18 years old. Gisele has also spent time with the USWNT, representing the States at the U17 and U20 World Cups, as well as training with the senior team recently in their preparation for the W Gold Cup.
Today it was announced that the duo would be joining the BODYARMOR team, which already boasts an impressive roster, including their USWNT teammate Alex Morgan. The Thompsons expressed their excitement about this opportunity and being able to “join the amazing ambassadors that are already representing the drink,” as well as acknowledging that “it’s really important for hydration, so just being able to be a part of that is really cool,”
Gisele noted with a laugh that she gets “dehydrated really easily,” so “having something that tastes good, and also hydrates you is even better and makes me want to drink it even more,”. Alyssa pointed out that they’ve had to pay a lot more attention to their bodies now that they’re playing at a professional level, and BODYARMOR has been a key part of their recovery and success with hydration. Gisele’s favorite flavor is the grape one, while Alyssa prefers the strawberry banana.
Regarding their upcoming season with Angel City, Gisele said that her preseason nerves have been eased by a very welcoming team, who have made the transition to the pros much more comfortable. As well as of course, having her sister by her side. With just under two weeks until the 2024 NWSL season officially kicks off, Gisele is “excited to just get on the field,”
Going into her sophomore season, Alyssa notes that she learned a lot from being a rookie, and is excited to play San Diego, and possibly strike up a new rivalry with the Bay as well. She said the following about Gisele joining her at the club level this year:
“I just always feel super comfortable whenever she's around, and I feel like I can be more myself, which is great. I think she's an amazing asset to the team, and I'm really excited to see where the season takes us.”
The two shared that they had traveled to Paris during the offseason, and “got to go by ourselves, which is nice because we don’t really get, like alone time.” The two divulged that they believe they are equally competitive, and that “our whole family is competitive” with competition being a key part of their upbringing for them to bring into their game today.
In terms of national team experience, both sisters make note of the competitive nature of being in national team camp, which varies from the tone of club practice.
“Going into the full team, it's very competitive,” said Alyssa. “You guys are all fighting for a spot, and on club, you know you're on the team and you guys are working together more so, but on the full team, everyone wants to make the team so it's super competitive.”
Gisele, who has only been in the senior national team camp once, said “being able to play with the players that I’ve watched growing up is honestly like crazy for me,” and “seeing all these new faces and getting to know everyone was very nerve-wracking, but they all made me feel really comfortable in the environment and helped me the entire way.” Alyssa noted having a similar experience, that it’s been a “really cool environment to just learn and get better,” and “everyone’s also super welcoming when you come in.”
Even at their ages, the Thompson sisters are well aware of the opportunities coming their way, and the pressure that can come along with those. They praised their support network, noting that “having our family to support us through this whole thing has been the best.” They’re also aware that “the pressure we put on ourselves, it’s more than anyone else could put on us…we want to do everything we can to be the best soccer players in the world.”