Social media erupts with comedic digs at Cowboys first-half implosion to Packers
Social media had thoughts after the Cowboys fell behind 27-0 in the first half to the Green Bay Packers.
By Josh Wilson
The Dallas Cowboys, hosting a Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers, appeared poised for the start to their 2023 season NFL Playoffs run. After being one of the statistically best teams on both sides of the ball in the regular season, Cowboys fans were understandably excited for what was to come.
That excitement would prove to be unwarranted, though, as the Packers would jump out to a 27-0 lead that included two interceptions from Dak Prescott in the first half. Dallas would punch a ball into the endzone before halftime hit to cut the lead to just 20, and Dallas will start with the ball to begin the third quarter, but Green Bay looked dominant against Dallas to begin the game.
That was a complete shock considering Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love has no playoff experience whatsoever coming into the game.
Still plenty of game left to be played, but for now, the Cowboys have a massive uphill climb ahead of them.
Of course, Twitter had jokes.
