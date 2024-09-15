Some Panthers players have apparently already started revolting against Bryce Young
By John Buhler
You can't not be Thielen this?! OK, maybe you can. When it comes to Carolina Panthers wide receivers and their feelings about second-year QB Bryce Young, I'm worried. Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen may defend their guy later, but actions speak louder than words in the NFL, and they seem to be at wit's end with Young's inability to sling it.
The Panthers are 0-2 and might be the worst team in the league. They got boat raced at home by the fellow upstart Los Angeles Chargers to the tune of 26-3 on Sunday afternoon. Dave Canales' offense is completely listless. There have been a ton of changes between the start of last year and now, but we are quickly running out of excuses for Young's play. Don't you see it?
It was so incredibly Cade McNamara of him to throw for 84 yards in this game. The only difference is Young used to be somebody at Alabama, while McNamara is just kind of a guy at Iowa, a school that takes great pleasure in taking the forward pass back to the 1950s. A slew of Mike Ditka-inspired drag routes would have gotten the Panthers' passing game to well over 100 yards on the afternoon, right?
Well, Diontae Johnson probably hates that he's in Charlotte now—he won't even look over at Young.
And Adam Thielen, the ultimate team guy, looked like he wanted to scream himself hoarse after this.
All the while, David Tepper still owns this franchise, and C.J. Stroud still plays for the Houston Texans.
Carolina Panthers have a massive Bryce Young problem on their hands
Even though I actively root for a rival team of theirs, I do feel bad for Panthers fans. The end of the Cam Newton era was heartbreaking, as well as the unceremonious booting of Ron Rivera as head coach. That was what a real franchise quarterback looked like. Rivera is still a good man, one worthy of playing hard for. And while I still like Canales' future in the profession, he has been given a lemon.
Is there a chance the Panthers' two opponents thus far could be something special? Potentially. However, I did not have the Chargers or the New Orleans Saints in the playoff picture in either of their conferences for plenty of reasons. The Bolts have a new coaching staff and need to revamp the roster just a bit. As for New Orleans, they are in win-now mode, but on the decline.
Overall, we have seen no progress out of this forsaken NFC South franchise. I didn't need to see wins to think this thing was improving, but I am seeing nothing but melancholy and the infinite sadness of staring into a bottomless abyss. Despite all his rage, Tepper is still just a rat in a cage. With all my cool and cold like old Job, even though I know the world is a vampire, the Panthers were sent to drain fans.
But I don't even care to shake these Panthers blue because they don't know, as listless as they are.